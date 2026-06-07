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Jordan Offers Condolences To Iraq Over Deadly Traffic Accident

Jordan Offers Condolences To Iraq Over Deadly Traffic Accident


2026-06-07 03:38:21
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs on Sunday expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Iraq over the victims of a tragic traffic accident in the Dhi Qar Governorate.

The ministry's spokesperson, Fouad Al-Majali, affirmed the kingdom's full solidarity and standing with the fraternal government and people of Iraq in this painful affliction. He extended sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

//Petra// AF

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Jordan News Agency

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