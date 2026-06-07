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Pentagon Chief Warns of “Ideological Invasion” in Europe via Migration
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth used a speech in France on Saturday to criticize European migration policies, warning that the continent is facing what he described as an "invasion" of "dangerous ideologies" arriving across its shores, according to reports.
Speaking at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer during ceremonies marking the 82nd anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy, Hegseth drew a comparison between historical military threats and contemporary migration challenges.
"Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different, dangerous ideologies. Beaches in Spain, Italy, Greece and Bulgaria, boats and men arrive," he argued.
Questioning the response of European governments, he added: "When will European capitals do something about that invasion or is it too late? I pray not, and I believe not."
Hegseth also addressed broader security concerns, saying the international community is confronting an "increasingly complex threat environment."
Referring to the lessons of World War II, he said the United States continues to rely on the principle that "strong allies, each fully committed to doing their part, win wars," a lesson he said was demonstrated by the Allied forces that landed on Normandy’s beaches 82 years ago.
Speaking at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer during ceremonies marking the 82nd anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy, Hegseth drew a comparison between historical military threats and contemporary migration challenges.
"Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different, dangerous ideologies. Beaches in Spain, Italy, Greece and Bulgaria, boats and men arrive," he argued.
Questioning the response of European governments, he added: "When will European capitals do something about that invasion or is it too late? I pray not, and I believe not."
Hegseth also addressed broader security concerns, saying the international community is confronting an "increasingly complex threat environment."
Referring to the lessons of World War II, he said the United States continues to rely on the principle that "strong allies, each fully committed to doing their part, win wars," a lesson he said was demonstrated by the Allied forces that landed on Normandy’s beaches 82 years ago.
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