Iran's Chief Negotiator Warns Of Attacking US Assets In Region

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, June 8 (IANS) Iranian Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned of targeting US bases and assets in the region.

"They (US) are neither committed to a ceasefire nor believe in dialogue, and by demonstrating through the naval blockade and violation of agreements regarding Lebanon that they only understand the language of power," Ghalibaf on Sunday wrote on X.

"The naval blockade against the Iranian nation and America's green light today to the Zionist regime turn American and regime bases and assets in the region into legitimate targets. The hand of our armed forces is open, as always," he added.

Trump asks Israel for "more surgical" raids against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

"I would like Lebanon to have a better life. I would like to see a more targeted attack against Hezbollah. I think it should be more surgical," he said in the NBC News interview on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) struck a 'terrorist headquarters' in the Dahieh district of Beirut, in response to Hezbollah's firing at Israeli territory.

"In accordance with the directive of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz, the IDF has just struck terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut, in response to Hezbollah's firing at Israeli territory," the Israeli Prime Minister's office said on social media platform X.

Last month, Ghalibaf said that Iran obtains concessions with missiles not through dialogue.

"We obtain concessions not through dialogue, but with missiles; in negotiations, we merely make them understandable," Ghalibaf said on X.

He noted that Iran has no trust in the other guarantees or words; only actions are the measure.

While outlining Iran's approach to the ongoing negotiations with the United States aimed at ending the war, Ghalibaf said that no action will be taken before the other side acts.

He emphasised that "the winner of any agreement is the one who is better prepared for war from the day after".

Meanwhile, the Trump administration claimed that its campaign of military and economic pressure has succeeded in bringing Iran to the negotiating table on its nuclear programme, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent saying that Tehran is now discussing issues that previous US administrations could not get it to address.