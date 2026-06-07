NCC Maharashtra Launches Youth Skilling Drive Under PM Internship Scheme

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) The NCC Directorate Maharashtra has unveiled a major youth skilling and employability initiative under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), designed to connect NCC Cadets and ex-cadets with industry opportunities, future-ready skills, and meaningful career pathways.

In its first phase, the initiative is organising dedicated placement camps in partnership with Lemon Tree Hotels, offering 150 internship opportunities for eligible graduates across Maharashtra.

The Pune camp will be held on June 15 at Lemon Tree Premier at the City Centre, with 50 openings, while the Mumbai camp will follow on June 16 at Lemon Tree Premier, providing 100 opportunities.

These internships will expose participants to structured workplace environments in human resources, sales, front office operations, finance, food and beverage services, purchase and stores.

Selected candidates will receive monthly stipends under PMIS, along with mentoring, workplace learning, and career development support.

The programme is being implemented through collaboration between NCC Maharashtra, industry partners, educational institutions, and stakeholders committed to youth empowerment.

Special facilitation measures, including accommodation and sustenance assistance for girl cadets, are also being pursued in coordination with the Maharashtra government, subject to approvals.

Beyond internships, NCC Maharashtra is advancing future-ready training programmes such as Drone Pilot Certification, Cyber Security and Cyber Defender courses, Disaster Management, and Civil Defence initiatives.

The Directorate is engaging with corporate partners across technology, manufacturing, logistics, finance, hospitality, and emerging industries to build a sustained pipeline of opportunities.

These efforts align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of youth empowerment through skilling, employability, and entrepreneurship, and resonate with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's commitment to expanding opportunities for Maharashtra's youth.

At present, NCC Maharashtra engages nearly 1.5 lakh cadets across 2,000 educational institutions in all 36 districts, offering a unique platform that combines leadership development with career readiness.

Eligible cadets and ex-cadets have been advised to contact their nearest NCC Unit for registration.

"NCC has always been a platform for developing disciplined, responsible and capable young citizens. Today, we are expanding that vision further by connecting leadership development with employability, entrepreneurship and future-ready skills," Major General Vivek Tyagi, NCC Maharashtra Additional Director General, told IANS.

He added that the Pune and Mumbai placement camps mark the beginning of a larger journey towards creating meaningful pathways from education to employment.