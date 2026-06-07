Odisha CM Lays Foundation For 204 Model Primary Schools In Khordha

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, June 7 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for 204 Godabarish Mishra Model Primary Schools during a special event in Khordha district, aiming to strengthen the primary education in the state.

While speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that primary education forms the foundation of a student's learning journey.

“The stronger the foundation, the brighter the child's future will be. Therefore, our government has implemented the 'Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Vidyalaya' Scheme to develop and the strengthen primary education framework. Through this initiative, a more robust and organized learning environment will be created in primary schools. Children will receive education through modern technologies and will have access to the highest standard and qualitative education,” said CM Majhi.

It may be noted that the scheme was launched in January this year at Banpur area of Khordha district. In the first phase, 2,200 Godabarish Mishra Model Primary Schools will be established across the state with an investment of Rs 12,000 crore.

Out of these, the Chief Minister had earlier laid the foundation stone for 118 schools at Banpur and while the foundation stone for another 204 model schools in 30 districts was laid on Sunday.

CM Majhi further added that the Model Primary Schools under the state government's flagship 'Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Vidyalaya' scheme are being developed on the same lines as the Bakul Bana Vidyalaya at Satyabadi in Puri district, established by the Panchasakha (five friends), a group of five visionary freedom fighters and intellectuals of Odisha, before independence.

He further stated that in current evolving job market, merely studying textbooks is not enough. It is equally important for children to become employable, develop problem-solving abilities, and cultivate creativity. Majhi said that the flagship scheme will play a decisive role in achieving these objectives.

“Our government's highest priority is to ensure all-round development in the education sector. Several initiatives, including implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, PM SHRI Schools, Sishu Vatika, Heritage School Scheme, the Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Scheme to prevent dropout among tribal students and providing mid-day meals from Classes I to X under the Mukhyamantri Poshan Yojana, have strengthened the state's education system,” Majhi added.

The Chief Minister further informed that the state government has recruited 26,615 teaching and non-teaching staff over the past two years to address the massive staff shortage in primary schools across the state.

He also stated that steps are being taken to give appointments to 45,000 more teachers in the next three years. The Chief Minister asserted that these initiatives will not only strengthen the educational foundation of the state but also pave the way for the realization of a Samrudhha Odisha and a Viksit Bharat.