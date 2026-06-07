Odisha: Engineer Held For Possessing Assets 798 Pc Beyond Known Sources Of Income

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, June 7 (IANS) Odisha Vigilance on Sunday arrested an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Baliguda in Kandhamal district, for allegedly acquiring massive disproportionate assets.

The accused official, Baikuntha Nath Behera, was reportedly found to have amassed assets amounting to 798 per cent of his known sources of income.

It is worth noting that on Saturday, the vigilance sleuths launched simultaneous house searches on the properties of Behera, at nine places including his relatives' house, office chamber, etc in Bhubaneswar, Baripada in Mayurbhanj district, Dharmasala (Jajpur), and Baliguda (Kandhamal) over the allegations of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

As many as nine teams of Odisha Vigilance, led by two Additional SPs, five Deputy SPs, six Inspectors, and other supporting staff, conducted the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

During the house searches, the cops found that Behera and his family members were in possession of movable and immovable assets worth several crores at different places in the state, including the capital city.

In one of the largest cash seizures in recent years, Vigilance sleuths stumbled upon over Rs 2.04 crore in cash while inspecting two bank lockers of Behera's wife.

Besides, the accused Behera and his family members were also found in possession of six palatial multi-storeyed buildings, of which five are located in posh areas in Bhubaneswar, 14 high-value plots, including eight plots in prime locations of Bhubaneswar, five plots in Dharmasala of Jajpur district, one in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district, deposits worth Rs 45 lakh, gold jewellery weighing around 552 gms, a four-wheeler and household articles worth around Rs 44.35 lakh.

“After a thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Behera, Assistant Executive Engineer, ITDA, Baliguda in Kandhamal district were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which were 798% in excess of his known sources of income,” said a senior vigilance official.

In this connection, a case has been registered at the Vigilance Cell Police Station against AEE Behera and his spouse under sections 13(2), 13(1)(b), and 12 of the PC Amendment Act, 2018.