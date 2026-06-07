BJP Sees Everyone As Indians, Not Kannadigas Or Tamilians: Selvam

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Secretary Vinoj P Selvam on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) views everyone as Indians rather than as Kannadigas and Tamilians. Speaking to ANI regarding Annamalai's exit from the party, he said that the party had a difference of opinion because the BJP understands the language of the Tamil people more than any other national party.

"With all due respect to Annamalai, he has launched a political outfit; anyone in this country is free to launch a political outfit. Obviously, we will differ with his views because we believe that the BJP understands the language of the Tamil people more than any national party ever has," he said.

BJP's Role in Kaveri Issue

Highlighting the Kaveri issue, Selvam slammed the Congress party for not resolving the conflict. He said that every summer, when the monsoon fails, people on the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu borders were seen in a tug-of-war until the BJP government formed the central government. Further, he said that the party ensured that water is shared equally between both states.

"That is why a problem of the Kaveri issue, which was on pending for years together, which the Congress could never resolve, every summer you could find, every time the monsoon fails, you could find people at both the borders having a tug-of-war, you know, buses being burnt, tires being burnt, shops being vandalized, transact, and this was a very common scene. But over the last 10 years, ever since the BJP came to power, though the BJP is a much more powerful entity in Karnataka, the BJP did not take sides, the BJP played fair and square and ensured that the water gets shared equally between both states. The farmers of both states are benefited, and the Kaveri Management Board was established," he said.

A Party for All Indians

Selvam emphasised that the BJP always looks at the betterment of the people. He said that the party is deep-rooted and hence there can never be an end card to the BJP.

"So, the BJP always looks at the betterment of the people across, everyone's the same, everyone's equal, as far as the BJP is concerned. The BJP doesn't look at one as a Kannadiga and another as a Tamilian; the BJP looks at all of us as Indians, and that is why the party is so deep-rooted, and that is why there can never be an end card to the BJP. So, the BJP has taken little time to establish itself in Tamil Nadu, but we are going at a very steady pace," he said.

BJP's Growth in Tamil Nadu

He further praised the BJP, saying that the party evolved from being mocked for having no booth agents to being able to put booth agents for all the 68,000 booths across the state of Tamil Nadu.

"At one point in time, when they were being mocked for not having booth agents, today the party has booth agents; we were able to put booth agents for all the 68,000 booths across the state. The party is in a very good position today, and we have a long run," he said.

He noted that the party is more concerned about the people of Tamil Nadu, suffering under the rule of the DMK 2.0 in the form of TVK and aims to fight for the cause of the people of the state and to make sure that Tamil Nadu gets the kind of government it deserves in the future. (ANI)

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