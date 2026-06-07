Israel Issues Evacuation Warning For Lebanon's Tyre City

According to Al Jazeera, the warning was issued by an Israeli military spokesperson and applies to several neighborhoods around Tyre, including the Al-Bass and Zakouk al-Mafdi camp areas.

In a message directed at residents, the Israeli military said civilians should evacuate their homes without delay and relocate to safer areas north of the Zahrani River. No immediate details were provided about the nature or timing of potential military action.

Israel has issued similar evacuation orders for several towns and villages across southern Lebanon in recent months, often ahead of airstrikes targeting what it says are Hezbollah positions and infrastructure.

The warning comes amid continuing hostilities along the Israel-Lebanon border despite international efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire. Israeli forces and Hezbollah have exchanged attacks repeatedly, while both sides accuse each other of violating ceasefire understandings announced in recent weeks.

Lebanon is also facing a worsening humanitarian situation as displacement continues to rise. Aid agencies estimate that hundreds of thousands of people have been forced from their homes in southern Lebanon since the latest round of Israeli military operations began, placing additional pressure on shelters, health services and humanitarian relief efforts.

The evacuation order was issued just hours after a deadly shooting attack in central Israel left at least one person dead and several others wounded, underscoring the fragile security environment across multiple fronts in the region.