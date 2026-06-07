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Armenia Votes in Crucial Parliamentary Election Shaping Foreign Policy Direction
(MENAFN) Armenia will hold a key parliamentary election on Sunday that is expected to influence the country’s foreign policy trajectory, particularly its recent push toward closer relations with Europe under the current administration, according to reports.
Nearly 2.5 million registered voters are eligible to participate in the election to select members of the 101-seat National Assembly. The ruling Civil Contract party, which has governed since the 2018 snap elections, currently holds 69 seats and is led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Polling is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. local time and conclude at 8 p.m., with more than 2,000 polling stations operating nationwide.
International monitoring missions are expected to observe the process, including delegations from the OSCE and the Commonwealth of Independent States, according to reports.
A total of 16 political parties and two alliances are contesting the vote. The main governing party faces opposition from the Armenia Alliance, led by former President Robert Kocharyan, and the newly formed Strong Armenia party led by businessman Samvel Karapetyan, who is currently under house arrest on allegations related to attempted coup activity.
These opposition groups generally advocate for a shift away from Armenia’s pro-European orientation and favor strengthening ties with Russia instead.
The election marks the country’s first regular parliamentary vote following earlier snap elections in 2018 and 2021.
It also takes place in the aftermath of major geopolitical changes in the region, including Azerbaijan’s full assertion of control over Karabakh in 2023 after separatist forces there surrendered, a development that has significantly altered the South Caucasus political landscape, according to reports.
Nearly 2.5 million registered voters are eligible to participate in the election to select members of the 101-seat National Assembly. The ruling Civil Contract party, which has governed since the 2018 snap elections, currently holds 69 seats and is led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Polling is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. local time and conclude at 8 p.m., with more than 2,000 polling stations operating nationwide.
International monitoring missions are expected to observe the process, including delegations from the OSCE and the Commonwealth of Independent States, according to reports.
A total of 16 political parties and two alliances are contesting the vote. The main governing party faces opposition from the Armenia Alliance, led by former President Robert Kocharyan, and the newly formed Strong Armenia party led by businessman Samvel Karapetyan, who is currently under house arrest on allegations related to attempted coup activity.
These opposition groups generally advocate for a shift away from Armenia’s pro-European orientation and favor strengthening ties with Russia instead.
The election marks the country’s first regular parliamentary vote following earlier snap elections in 2018 and 2021.
It also takes place in the aftermath of major geopolitical changes in the region, including Azerbaijan’s full assertion of control over Karabakh in 2023 after separatist forces there surrendered, a development that has significantly altered the South Caucasus political landscape, according to reports.
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