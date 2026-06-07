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Reports Claim US Intelligence Upgraded Israeli Espionage Threat Level
(MENAFN) The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has reportedly raised its internal assessment of Israeli intelligence activity targeting the United States to a “critical” level, amid rising tensions involving Iran and Lebanon, according to reports from multiple media outlets.
The assessment, which is said to have been circulated within the Pentagon in recent weeks, reportedly includes a detailed internal document and capability chart evaluating Israeli human and technical intelligence operations at the highest risk classification.
According to the reports, individuals mentioned in connection with the intelligence concerns include senior U.S. officials involved in Middle East policy and negotiations, such as White House and defense figures handling diplomacy related to Iran and Lebanon.
U.S. counterintelligence officials are said to have expressed growing concern over alleged Israeli intelligence activity focused on monitoring internal U.S. government deliberations on sensitive regional policy matters, according to reports.
Some officials reportedly described recent intelligence-gathering behavior as unusually aggressive compared with typical allied espionage norms, though espionage between partner nations is generally considered a known intelligence practice.
The assessment is also said to reference several specific incidents, although details were not disclosed publicly due to classification concerns.
The Pentagon declined to comment on the matter. A White House representative rejected the claims, stating: “the entire story is false,” while an Israeli diplomatic spokesperson dismissed the report as politically motivated and insisted that intelligence operations are directed at hostile actors rather than allied governments.
The assessment, which is said to have been circulated within the Pentagon in recent weeks, reportedly includes a detailed internal document and capability chart evaluating Israeli human and technical intelligence operations at the highest risk classification.
According to the reports, individuals mentioned in connection with the intelligence concerns include senior U.S. officials involved in Middle East policy and negotiations, such as White House and defense figures handling diplomacy related to Iran and Lebanon.
U.S. counterintelligence officials are said to have expressed growing concern over alleged Israeli intelligence activity focused on monitoring internal U.S. government deliberations on sensitive regional policy matters, according to reports.
Some officials reportedly described recent intelligence-gathering behavior as unusually aggressive compared with typical allied espionage norms, though espionage between partner nations is generally considered a known intelligence practice.
The assessment is also said to reference several specific incidents, although details were not disclosed publicly due to classification concerns.
The Pentagon declined to comment on the matter. A White House representative rejected the claims, stating: “the entire story is false,” while an Israeli diplomatic spokesperson dismissed the report as politically motivated and insisted that intelligence operations are directed at hostile actors rather than allied governments.
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