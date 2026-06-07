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WHO Dispatches USD22,000 Ebola Preparedness Package to Zambia
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) handed over a $22,000 consignment of medical supplies to Zambia on Friday, bolstering the country's defenses against the Ebola outbreak spreading across the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.
The package comprised personal protective equipment, specimen transportation materials, and laboratory reagents — complementing a mobile laboratory previously provided to enhance Zambia's diagnostic and testing capacity for suspected Ebola cases.
Speaking at a handover ceremony in the capital Lusaka, WHO Representative in Zambia Clement Peter Lasuba framed the donation in terms that went beyond the immediate supply transfer. "This handover is not simply a donation; it is a contribution toward a stronger, safer, and more resilient health system, one that is capable of detecting threats, responding rapidly, and protecting communities before outbreaks become emergencies," he said.
Lasuba commended Zambian authorities for proactive steps already taken, including the development of a national preparedness and response plan and the rollout of additional preventive measures. He also disclosed that the WHO, in collaboration with the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has launched a continental preparedness and response plan designed to contain the outbreak, support affected nations, and prevent cross-border spread to countries neighboring the DRC.
George Sinyangwe, permanent secretary for donor coordination at Zambia's Ministry of Health, welcomed the contribution as a reflection of the enduring institutional partnership between Zambia and the WHO. He pledged that the supplies would be deployed transparently and efficiently, ensuring frontline health workers receive adequate protection and that communities across the country remain safeguarded.
The package comprised personal protective equipment, specimen transportation materials, and laboratory reagents — complementing a mobile laboratory previously provided to enhance Zambia's diagnostic and testing capacity for suspected Ebola cases.
Speaking at a handover ceremony in the capital Lusaka, WHO Representative in Zambia Clement Peter Lasuba framed the donation in terms that went beyond the immediate supply transfer. "This handover is not simply a donation; it is a contribution toward a stronger, safer, and more resilient health system, one that is capable of detecting threats, responding rapidly, and protecting communities before outbreaks become emergencies," he said.
Lasuba commended Zambian authorities for proactive steps already taken, including the development of a national preparedness and response plan and the rollout of additional preventive measures. He also disclosed that the WHO, in collaboration with the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has launched a continental preparedness and response plan designed to contain the outbreak, support affected nations, and prevent cross-border spread to countries neighboring the DRC.
George Sinyangwe, permanent secretary for donor coordination at Zambia's Ministry of Health, welcomed the contribution as a reflection of the enduring institutional partnership between Zambia and the WHO. He pledged that the supplies would be deployed transparently and efficiently, ensuring frontline health workers receive adequate protection and that communities across the country remain safeguarded.
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