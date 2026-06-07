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Syria Detains Former Assad-Era Commander on War Crimes charges
(MENAFN) Syrian authorities have detained a former military commander linked to the ousted Bashar al-Assad administration on accusations of war crimes and participation in operations against opposition-held areas, according to reports citing the Interior Ministry.
The ministry said Internal Security Forces arrested Shuaib Mahmoud Ibrahim after intelligence-led surveillance and an ambush operation in the Masyaf region of Hama province.
It added that security personnel also uncovered and seized weapons that had been hidden in the area during the operation.
Preliminary findings suggest Ibrahim took part in military operations in the countryside of Homs and Hama in 2017 and was involved in the mutilation of bodies.
The ministry further stated that the suspect admitted to possessing a weapons cache and concealing it with another individual in the same area.
Authorities are continuing efforts to track down the second suspect and recover additional weapons, according to the statement.
The ministry said Internal Security Forces arrested Shuaib Mahmoud Ibrahim after intelligence-led surveillance and an ambush operation in the Masyaf region of Hama province.
It added that security personnel also uncovered and seized weapons that had been hidden in the area during the operation.
Preliminary findings suggest Ibrahim took part in military operations in the countryside of Homs and Hama in 2017 and was involved in the mutilation of bodies.
The ministry further stated that the suspect admitted to possessing a weapons cache and concealing it with another individual in the same area.
Authorities are continuing efforts to track down the second suspect and recover additional weapons, according to the statement.
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