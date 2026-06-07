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Trump Says He Would Be 'Honored' to Meet Iran's Supreme Leader

Trump Says He Would Be 'Honored' to Meet Iran's Supreme Leader


2026-06-07 05:20:43
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump signaled Thursday that he would be open to a personal meeting with Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei — but only if the two nations successfully broker a peace agreement.

"I don't want to meet. But if I did meet, I'd be honored to meet him. I'd like to see if we make a deal, but if we make a deal, it's possible that I would meet him. I'd be okay with it," Trump told reporters at the White House, offering a characteristically candid assessment of the prospect.

The U.S. president struck a measured tone when sizing up Khamenei personally: "I would say I'm not his favorite person, but with that being said, he's probably a professional." He added: "In some circles he has a very good reputation, actually."

When pressed on whether such an encounter could take place on American soil, Trump was noncommittal, saying: "I haven't really heard too much about it. I didn't suggest it, but some people have suggested it."

The remarks follow comments made Tuesday by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who told lawmakers he believes Iran's new supreme leader is alive and is becoming more directly involved in the ongoing diplomatic process between Washington and Tehran. "I think there are indications out there that he is increasingly engaging at some level, although all of his communications have been in writing and through intermediaries," Rubio told a Senate hearing.

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