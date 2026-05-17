MP: Devotees Throng Bhojshala To Perform Puja, Other Religious Rituals

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Dhar, May 17 (IANS) A historic transformation was seen at the medieval Bhojshala complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday as hundreds of Hindu devotees gathered to initiate daily religious rituals.

On Saturday, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) issued a formal order allowing the Hindu community to perform puja following the Madhya Pradesh High Court orders, which officially recognised the disputed Bhojshala Kamal Maula Mosque structure as an 11th-century Sanskrit learning centre and a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi Saraswati.

In its ruling, the High Court quashed a long-standing 2003 arrangement by the Archaeological Survey of India that had restricted Hindu worship to Tuesdays and permitted Friday prayers for the Muslim community.

Acting on the judicial mandate, the ASI issued a fresh directive granting unrestricted access to the Hindu community for daily learning and worship throughout the year.

Complying with the new guidelines, religious ceremonies commenced at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday. Vedic priests led the rituals with sacred fire offerings and elaborate prayers amid chanting of ancient mantras.

The entire monument, built originally by King Bhoj of the Parmar dynasty, echoed with passionate slogans celebrating the historical monarch and the deity. Devotees entered the premises carrying a large symbolic image of Goddess Vagdevi, marking an emotional culmination of a legal and spiritual struggle that spanned decades.

The morning rituals began with a grand prayer ceremony that drew extensive participation from the local populace and visitors alike.

Representatives of the Bhoj Utsav Samiti hailed the event as a cultural renaissance for the Sanatan tradition, its role in restoring historical heritage.

A massive turnout is also expected again during the evening prayer session at 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the district administration and local police remained on high alert, deploying tight security measures across Dhar to ensure peace and prevent the spread of misinformation.

While the Archaeological Survey of India maintains overall supervisory control for monument preservation, the state government has been asked by the court to consider alternative land allocations for the Muslim community.