Trump Left China Empty‐Handed But Avoided Something Worse
The mission, which aimed to open trade and establish a permanent British embassy in Beijing, involved great pomp – but it led to no tangible return. Auber's quote came back to me as I watched Donald Trump 's two-day state visit to China unfold.
The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, opened the summit by greeting his American counterpart with warm words. The relationship between their two countries, he stated, was the “most consequential in the world.” Xi added that making America great again, a reference to Trump's political slogan, was compatible with Chinese progress.
Trump was equally effusive in his praise of Xi. Writing on social media during his flight to Beijing, he stated that the Chinese president was“respected by all”. And when the two delegations sat down for direct talks, Trump told Xi:“You're a great leader.”
But what did this visit actually achieve, beyond the diplomatic words and mutual flattery?
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