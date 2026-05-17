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Train-Bus Collision in Bangkok Kills at Least Eight, Injures Dozens
(MENAFN) At least eight people have been killed and 25 others injured after a freight train struck a public bus in Bangkok on Saturday afternoon, according to local media reports.
The crash took place on Asok-Din Daeng Road between the Rama IX and Asok-Phet intersections, according to reports, and quickly escalated into a major fire.
Witnesses said the impact caused the bus to ignite, with flames spreading rapidly and damaging nearby vehicles caught close to the scene.
According to reports, additional motorists, including car and motorcycle users affected by the collision, were treated at the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care.
Emergency teams rushed to the location as concerns grew that passengers may have been trapped inside the burning bus. Rescue operations continued amid thick smoke and severe traffic congestion.
Authorities warned that the death toll could still rise as search and recovery efforts continued at the site of the accident.
According to reports, Thailand’s Transport Ministry, the State Railway of Thailand, and the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority—responsible for the bus service—are monitoring the situation as investigations into the cause of the collision continue.
The crash took place on Asok-Din Daeng Road between the Rama IX and Asok-Phet intersections, according to reports, and quickly escalated into a major fire.
Witnesses said the impact caused the bus to ignite, with flames spreading rapidly and damaging nearby vehicles caught close to the scene.
According to reports, additional motorists, including car and motorcycle users affected by the collision, were treated at the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care.
Emergency teams rushed to the location as concerns grew that passengers may have been trapped inside the burning bus. Rescue operations continued amid thick smoke and severe traffic congestion.
Authorities warned that the death toll could still rise as search and recovery efforts continued at the site of the accident.
According to reports, Thailand’s Transport Ministry, the State Railway of Thailand, and the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority—responsible for the bus service—are monitoring the situation as investigations into the cause of the collision continue.
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