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Bolivia Faces Escalating Unrest
(MENAFN) Bolivian officials announced on Saturday that 57 individuals had been arrested following violent confrontations between anti-government demonstrators and security personnel, as tensions intensified over the nation’s worsening economic crisis.
According to media coverage, miners, Indigenous communities, educators, university students, and labor groups assembled near the administrative capital, La Paz, where they erected barricades and engaged in clashes with law enforcement authorities.
The government stated that three people lost their lives after road blockades obstructed access to medical facilities. Authorities also confirmed that dozens of people linked to the violent incidents were detained.
Police forces deployed tear gas in an attempt to break up the crowds, while protesters retaliated by hurling stones and Molotov cocktails throughout the unrest.
Government spokesman Jose Luis Galvez explained that a combined unit of 3,500 police and military members carried out a major campaign to dismantle the roadblocks established by demonstrators.
Galvez noted that the mission aimed to resume the flow of food supplies, medical equipment, and oxygen shipments to hospitals, emphasizing that security measures were still continuing.
At the same time, Paraguay, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Panama, and Honduras released a joint declaration voicing concern over developments in Bolivia.
The statement expressed support and solidarity with the administration of President Rodrigo Paz Pereira and condemned all acts of violence intended to undermine the country’s democratic stability.
According to media coverage, miners, Indigenous communities, educators, university students, and labor groups assembled near the administrative capital, La Paz, where they erected barricades and engaged in clashes with law enforcement authorities.
The government stated that three people lost their lives after road blockades obstructed access to medical facilities. Authorities also confirmed that dozens of people linked to the violent incidents were detained.
Police forces deployed tear gas in an attempt to break up the crowds, while protesters retaliated by hurling stones and Molotov cocktails throughout the unrest.
Government spokesman Jose Luis Galvez explained that a combined unit of 3,500 police and military members carried out a major campaign to dismantle the roadblocks established by demonstrators.
Galvez noted that the mission aimed to resume the flow of food supplies, medical equipment, and oxygen shipments to hospitals, emphasizing that security measures were still continuing.
At the same time, Paraguay, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Panama, and Honduras released a joint declaration voicing concern over developments in Bolivia.
The statement expressed support and solidarity with the administration of President Rodrigo Paz Pereira and condemned all acts of violence intended to undermine the country’s democratic stability.
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