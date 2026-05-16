Putin To Visit China After Trump Trip

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Moscow, Russia: Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China on May 19 for a two-day visit, hot on the heels of US President Donald Trump's trip to Beijing, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

During the trip, the Russian leader will discuss how to "further strengthen the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation" between Moscow and Beijing with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, according to a Kremlin statement.