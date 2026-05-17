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Authorities Detain Six After Palestinian Flag Appears on Eiffel Tower
(MENAFN) Six individuals have been detained after activists unfurled a large Palestinian flag on the Eiffel Tower in Paris during a demonstration marking the 78th anniversary of the Nakba, referred to by protesters as the “Great Catastrophe” of 1948.
According to reports, members of the environmental group Extinction Rebellion carried out the action on the monument’s first level on Friday as part of the wider protest activity.
A police official, speaking anonymously, said the individuals were arrested on suspicion of unauthorized access to a restricted area and endangering public safety.
According to reports, prosecutors are expected to receive a formal complaint, although it was not immediately clear who would be responsible for filing it.
The incident sparked political reactions in France and abroad.
French-Palestinian Member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan criticized the arrests on social media, drawing comparisons with other political displays that have previously taken place at the landmark.
According to reports, members of the environmental group Extinction Rebellion carried out the action on the monument’s first level on Friday as part of the wider protest activity.
A police official, speaking anonymously, said the individuals were arrested on suspicion of unauthorized access to a restricted area and endangering public safety.
According to reports, prosecutors are expected to receive a formal complaint, although it was not immediately clear who would be responsible for filing it.
The incident sparked political reactions in France and abroad.
French-Palestinian Member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan criticized the arrests on social media, drawing comparisons with other political displays that have previously taken place at the landmark.
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