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Students Seized in Boko Haram Raid on School in Nigeria
(MENAFN) At least 42 pupils were taken hostage during an assault carried out by the Boko Haram militant organization in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state, a Nigerian lawmaker confirmed on Saturday.
Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South in the National Assembly, stated that the students were captured during a violent raid on a school located in the Askira-Uba region on May 15.
A media outlet reported that the attackers focused on a government secondary school in Mussa village, where heavily armed fighters allegedly invaded the community while students were attending early morning lessons.
Ndume explained that the attack caused deep anguish and emotional suffering among parents and caregivers affected by the incident.
“The school abduction is more terrifying because it happened when poor and resilient students were engaged in their early morning classes,” he said in a statement.
The senator further urged security authorities, especially the Nigerian Army, to strengthen ongoing operations aimed at securing the safe return of the kidnapped students.
Nigeria has faced persistent violence from armed factions, including the Boko Haram extremist movement and ISWAP, an affiliate of ISIS (Daesh), across several regions of the country.
Boko Haram has been responsible for numerous deadly attacks in Nigeria since the early 2000s, with mass killings claiming tens of thousands of lives since 2009.
Authorities have implemented several measures to combat the insurgency, including military deployments and cooperation with international allies.
Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South in the National Assembly, stated that the students were captured during a violent raid on a school located in the Askira-Uba region on May 15.
A media outlet reported that the attackers focused on a government secondary school in Mussa village, where heavily armed fighters allegedly invaded the community while students were attending early morning lessons.
Ndume explained that the attack caused deep anguish and emotional suffering among parents and caregivers affected by the incident.
“The school abduction is more terrifying because it happened when poor and resilient students were engaged in their early morning classes,” he said in a statement.
The senator further urged security authorities, especially the Nigerian Army, to strengthen ongoing operations aimed at securing the safe return of the kidnapped students.
Nigeria has faced persistent violence from armed factions, including the Boko Haram extremist movement and ISWAP, an affiliate of ISIS (Daesh), across several regions of the country.
Boko Haram has been responsible for numerous deadly attacks in Nigeria since the early 2000s, with mass killings claiming tens of thousands of lives since 2009.
Authorities have implemented several measures to combat the insurgency, including military deployments and cooperation with international allies.
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