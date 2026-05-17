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Iran Lawmaker Says Strait of Hormuz Transit Fees System Being Planned
(MENAFN) Iran has developed a new mechanism aimed at regulating maritime movement through a designated route in the Strait of Hormuz, with plans to impose fees for what officials describe as specialized maritime services, according to a senior Iranian lawmaker.
Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said in a post on X that the system would apply selectively.
"In this process, only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran will benefit from it," Azizi wrote on the US social media platform.
According to reports, Azizi added that the plan will be formally unveiled soon and indicated that certain operators would be excluded from the route.
"This route will remain closed to the operators of the so called 'freedom project.'"
Tensions in the region have escalated since strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered retaliatory actions from Tehran targeting Israel and US-aligned interests in the Gulf region, alongside disruptions in maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
According to reports, a ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took effect on April 8, though subsequent negotiations in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Since April 13, the US has also imposed a naval blockade affecting Iranian maritime movement in the region.
Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said in a post on X that the system would apply selectively.
"In this process, only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran will benefit from it," Azizi wrote on the US social media platform.
According to reports, Azizi added that the plan will be formally unveiled soon and indicated that certain operators would be excluded from the route.
"This route will remain closed to the operators of the so called 'freedom project.'"
Tensions in the region have escalated since strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered retaliatory actions from Tehran targeting Israel and US-aligned interests in the Gulf region, alongside disruptions in maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
According to reports, a ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took effect on April 8, though subsequent negotiations in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Since April 13, the US has also imposed a naval blockade affecting Iranian maritime movement in the region.
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