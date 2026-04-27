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Trump Downplays China’s Role in Iran Conflict, Saying He’s disappointed
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has said he is not significantly concerned about China’s involvement in the ongoing Iran conflict, suggesting that Beijing’s influence and assistance remain limited despite its ties with Tehran.
Speaking in an interview, Trump questioned the extent of China’s role, saying it was minimal and not a major factor in the situation.
"I don’t think much. I think maybe helping, but I don’t think much they could," Trump told a media outlet on China's involvement with the Iran war. "They could help a lot more. I’m not overly disappointed."
He also compared the situation to US foreign policy in other conflicts, arguing that Washington supports allies abroad in a similar way and therefore did not view China’s actions as particularly troubling.
Trump further addressed ongoing diplomatic efforts, stating that the United States had paused sending envoys for negotiations and instead expected Iran to engage directly with Washington.
He said the US believes it holds a strong negotiating position and does not need to engage in lengthy diplomatic travel for talks.
"We have all the cards," he said, adding that the US is not sending representatives on an 18-hour journey to Pakistan when it held the stronger negotiating position.
"They know what has to be in the agreement. Very simple. They cannot have a nuclear weapon, otherwise there’s no reason to meet," said Trump.
He also reiterated that preventing Iran from retaining enriched uranium remains a central demand in any potential agreement, describing it in highly critical terms.
Trump said seizing Iran's enriched uranium, which he referred to as "nuclear dust," remained a core negotiating demand. "We're going to take it, and that's part of our negotiation with Iran. We don't want them to have it," he said.
Speaking in an interview, Trump questioned the extent of China’s role, saying it was minimal and not a major factor in the situation.
"I don’t think much. I think maybe helping, but I don’t think much they could," Trump told a media outlet on China's involvement with the Iran war. "They could help a lot more. I’m not overly disappointed."
He also compared the situation to US foreign policy in other conflicts, arguing that Washington supports allies abroad in a similar way and therefore did not view China’s actions as particularly troubling.
Trump further addressed ongoing diplomatic efforts, stating that the United States had paused sending envoys for negotiations and instead expected Iran to engage directly with Washington.
He said the US believes it holds a strong negotiating position and does not need to engage in lengthy diplomatic travel for talks.
"We have all the cards," he said, adding that the US is not sending representatives on an 18-hour journey to Pakistan when it held the stronger negotiating position.
"They know what has to be in the agreement. Very simple. They cannot have a nuclear weapon, otherwise there’s no reason to meet," said Trump.
He also reiterated that preventing Iran from retaining enriched uranium remains a central demand in any potential agreement, describing it in highly critical terms.
Trump said seizing Iran's enriched uranium, which he referred to as "nuclear dust," remained a core negotiating demand. "We're going to take it, and that's part of our negotiation with Iran. We don't want them to have it," he said.
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