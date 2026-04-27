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Syria Launches First Public Trial Over Assad-Era Crimes
(MENAFN) Syria has launched its first public trial related to alleged crimes committed during the former Assad government, marking a significant step in what officials describe as a broader transitional justice process.
The Syrian president said justice would remain a central priority for the state, emphasizing accountability for past abuses and support for victims.
In a post on the US social media company X’s platform, Sharaa said justice would remain “a major goal pursued by the state and its institutions to ensure fairness for victims, heal wounds, strengthen civil peace and coexistence, and reaffirm our commitment to pursuing those responsible for the suffering of our people.”
The comments came as a court in Damascus held its first open hearing in a case involving a former security official accused of involvement in violations against civilians in the southern city of Daraa, a key location in the 2011 uprising.
The defendant, a former head of a political security branch in the region and relative of the former leadership, appeared in court in connection with alleged abuses against civilians.
Victims’ families were present during the proceedings.
According to state media, the trial is part of early transitional justice efforts and includes one detained suspect, while other individuals named in connection with the case are currently at large.
The judge also referenced several high-profile figures associated with the previous administration during the session, as part of broader allegations linked to the period of unrest and conflict, as stated by reports.
The Syrian president said justice would remain a central priority for the state, emphasizing accountability for past abuses and support for victims.
In a post on the US social media company X’s platform, Sharaa said justice would remain “a major goal pursued by the state and its institutions to ensure fairness for victims, heal wounds, strengthen civil peace and coexistence, and reaffirm our commitment to pursuing those responsible for the suffering of our people.”
The comments came as a court in Damascus held its first open hearing in a case involving a former security official accused of involvement in violations against civilians in the southern city of Daraa, a key location in the 2011 uprising.
The defendant, a former head of a political security branch in the region and relative of the former leadership, appeared in court in connection with alleged abuses against civilians.
Victims’ families were present during the proceedings.
According to state media, the trial is part of early transitional justice efforts and includes one detained suspect, while other individuals named in connection with the case are currently at large.
The judge also referenced several high-profile figures associated with the previous administration during the session, as part of broader allegations linked to the period of unrest and conflict, as stated by reports.
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