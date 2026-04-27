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Mali Defense Minister Succumbs to Injuries After Attack on His Residence
(MENAFN) Mali’s defense minister has died in hospital after sustaining serious injuries in an attack on his residence, according to a government spokesperson.
In an official statement broadcast on national television, the transitional authorities confirmed the death of Sadio Camara following what they described as “cowardly terrorist incidents” that occurred the previous day.
The statement said the attack involved a suicide vehicle explosion targeting the minister’s home in Kati, a major military town near the capital Bamako. Officials said armed assailants were also involved in the assault.
Camara reportedly exchanged fire with attackers and managed to neutralize several of them before being critically wounded. He was later evacuated to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Authorities also said the explosion caused the collapse of the residence and resulted in additional casualties. An adjacent mosque was reportedly destroyed in the blast, with worshippers and nearby residents among those killed.
The transitional leadership expressed condolences to the minister’s family, as well as to civilians and military personnel affected by the attack, as stated by reports.
In an official statement broadcast on national television, the transitional authorities confirmed the death of Sadio Camara following what they described as “cowardly terrorist incidents” that occurred the previous day.
The statement said the attack involved a suicide vehicle explosion targeting the minister’s home in Kati, a major military town near the capital Bamako. Officials said armed assailants were also involved in the assault.
Camara reportedly exchanged fire with attackers and managed to neutralize several of them before being critically wounded. He was later evacuated to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Authorities also said the explosion caused the collapse of the residence and resulted in additional casualties. An adjacent mosque was reportedly destroyed in the blast, with worshippers and nearby residents among those killed.
The transitional leadership expressed condolences to the minister’s family, as well as to civilians and military personnel affected by the attack, as stated by reports.
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