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Ex-Israeli PMs Form Joint Electoral List Ahead of Israeli Election
(MENAFN) Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and opposition leader Yair Lapid have announced a joint electoral alliance ahead of the upcoming elections, in a move that could significantly reshape Israel’s political landscape.
The two politicians confirmed on Sunday that their parties will merge into a single list under Bennett’s leadership, aiming to strengthen their chances in a vote expected by October.
The alliance, expected to run under the name “Together,” is being viewed as a major effort to consolidate opposition forces and mount a stronger challenge to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long-standing rule.
In a joint statement, the parties said they would combine their efforts to focus on securing what they described as a decisive electoral victory in the next national election.
Recent polling suggests the newly formed bloc could become a leading political force in parliament. One survey indicated Bennett’s party is already competitive with Netanyahu’s Likud, while Lapid’s party adds additional support that could make the alliance the largest projected grouping in the Knesset.
Another poll showed Bennett’s movement maintaining strong backing in potential early elections, reinforcing expectations that the merged ticket could significantly alter Israel’s political balance, as stated by reports.
The two politicians confirmed on Sunday that their parties will merge into a single list under Bennett’s leadership, aiming to strengthen their chances in a vote expected by October.
The alliance, expected to run under the name “Together,” is being viewed as a major effort to consolidate opposition forces and mount a stronger challenge to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long-standing rule.
In a joint statement, the parties said they would combine their efforts to focus on securing what they described as a decisive electoral victory in the next national election.
Recent polling suggests the newly formed bloc could become a leading political force in parliament. One survey indicated Bennett’s party is already competitive with Netanyahu’s Likud, while Lapid’s party adds additional support that could make the alliance the largest projected grouping in the Knesset.
Another poll showed Bennett’s movement maintaining strong backing in potential early elections, reinforcing expectations that the merged ticket could significantly alter Israel’s political balance, as stated by reports.
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