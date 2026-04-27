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Syria Launches First Public Trial Over Past Regime Abuses
(MENAFN) Syria has begun its first public court proceedings addressing crimes linked to the former Assad-era leadership, with the country’s president emphasizing that justice remains a central national priority, according to reports.
President Ahmad al-Sharaa stated that accountability would continue to guide state efforts moving forward. “one of the highest values for which our people triumphed” as the country opened its first public trial over crimes committed during the Assad era.
In a separate statement shared online, he elaborated on the broader objective, saying justice would remain “a major goal pursued by the state and its institutions to ensure fairness for victims, heal wounds, strengthen civil peace and coexistence, and reaffirm our commitment to pursuing those responsible for the suffering of our people.”
These remarks coincided with the opening session of a high-profile case in Damascus, where the Fourth Criminal Court began hearing proceedings against Atef Najib, a former senior security official in Daraa and a relative of former leader Bashar al-Assad.
Najib faced the court in the presence of victims’ families, accused of violations against civilians in Daraa, widely recognized as the starting point of the 2011 uprising.
According to reports, the case represents the first phase of transitional justice efforts in Syria. Najib is currently in custody, while several other individuals linked to the case remain at large.
During the hearing, the judge listed multiple prominent figures allegedly connected to the case, including Bashar al-Assad, his brother Maher al-Assad, former Defense Minister Fahd Jassem al-Freij, and former intelligence officials Laith al-Ali and Wafiq Nasser.
The court postponed further proceedings until May 10.
Following the session, strong emotional reactions were reported among attendees and relatives of victims, with chants and slogans echoing inside the courtroom after the hearing concluded.
Najib, who was detained in January 2025, is facing charges tied to crimes against the Syrian population and is considered the first figure from the former ruling circle to undergo a public trial, according to reports.
President Ahmad al-Sharaa stated that accountability would continue to guide state efforts moving forward. “one of the highest values for which our people triumphed” as the country opened its first public trial over crimes committed during the Assad era.
In a separate statement shared online, he elaborated on the broader objective, saying justice would remain “a major goal pursued by the state and its institutions to ensure fairness for victims, heal wounds, strengthen civil peace and coexistence, and reaffirm our commitment to pursuing those responsible for the suffering of our people.”
These remarks coincided with the opening session of a high-profile case in Damascus, where the Fourth Criminal Court began hearing proceedings against Atef Najib, a former senior security official in Daraa and a relative of former leader Bashar al-Assad.
Najib faced the court in the presence of victims’ families, accused of violations against civilians in Daraa, widely recognized as the starting point of the 2011 uprising.
According to reports, the case represents the first phase of transitional justice efforts in Syria. Najib is currently in custody, while several other individuals linked to the case remain at large.
During the hearing, the judge listed multiple prominent figures allegedly connected to the case, including Bashar al-Assad, his brother Maher al-Assad, former Defense Minister Fahd Jassem al-Freij, and former intelligence officials Laith al-Ali and Wafiq Nasser.
The court postponed further proceedings until May 10.
Following the session, strong emotional reactions were reported among attendees and relatives of victims, with chants and slogans echoing inside the courtroom after the hearing concluded.
Najib, who was detained in January 2025, is facing charges tied to crimes against the Syrian population and is considered the first figure from the former ruling circle to undergo a public trial, according to reports.
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