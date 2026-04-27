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Vessel Get Seized Off Near Somalia Prompts Maritime Security Warning
(MENAFN) A cargo ship has reportedly been seized off the coast of Somalia after unidentified individuals took control of the vessel and redirected it into territorial waters, according to reports citing maritime authorities.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency stated that the incident occurred around 6 nautical miles (6.9 miles) northeast of Garacad, Somalia, based on information shared on the US social media platform X.
“It has been reported that unauthorised persons have taken control of a cargo vessel which has been re-directed to within territorial waters,” the statement said.
In response, UKMTO issued a warning urging ships operating in the area to remain vigilant due to increased security risks. “Due to the increased threat of possible PAG (Pirate Action Group) activity, vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity,” it said.
Authorities are currently examining the situation, according to the statement, while further details about the vessel, including its crew, cargo, and the identity of those involved, have not yet been released.
The incident highlights ongoing maritime security concerns in waters off Somalia, where piracy-related activity has remained a recurring risk, according to reports.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency stated that the incident occurred around 6 nautical miles (6.9 miles) northeast of Garacad, Somalia, based on information shared on the US social media platform X.
“It has been reported that unauthorised persons have taken control of a cargo vessel which has been re-directed to within territorial waters,” the statement said.
In response, UKMTO issued a warning urging ships operating in the area to remain vigilant due to increased security risks. “Due to the increased threat of possible PAG (Pirate Action Group) activity, vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity,” it said.
Authorities are currently examining the situation, according to the statement, while further details about the vessel, including its crew, cargo, and the identity of those involved, have not yet been released.
The incident highlights ongoing maritime security concerns in waters off Somalia, where piracy-related activity has remained a recurring risk, according to reports.
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