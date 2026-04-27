Record Turnout Of Over 300 Athletes At Triathlon Finale

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Pearl Island, one of Qatar's premier tourist destinations, hosted the grand finale of the Pearl Triathlon, marking a spectacular conclusion to the island's triathlon series for the 2026 season.

The championship witnessed record-breaking participation, welcoming over 300 male and female athletes across various age categories. Competitors took part in diverse distances including the Super Sprint, Short Distance, and Mini Distance, which combine swimming, cycling, and running.

Commenting on the occasion, Hussain Akbar Al Baker, Executive Director Commercial & Properties at United Development Company (UDC), said:“Triathlon, as a multi-discipline sport combining swimming, cycling, and running, reflects the diversity and versatility of the environment we have developed across The Pearl and Gewan Islands. We are proud to support and host an event of this nature, particularly as triathlon continues to grow in popularity within Qatar. This aligns with our vision of creating integrated destinations that can accommodate a wide range of sports and community activities, while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle. Through such initiatives, we aim to further strengthen community engagement and contribute to building vibrant, connected communities.”

Race Results

Men's Categories

· Age 15: Fahad Al Kaabi secured first place.

· Age 17: Anas Khalili claimed the top spot.

· Age 39: Andrey Shokreev finished first, followed by Abdullah Al Muftha in second place, and Tamim Al Kuwari in third.

Women's Categories

· Age 39: Hana Nasser won first place.

· Masters/Veterans

Category: Tessa Miller and Margerita Eikil achieved advanced positions.