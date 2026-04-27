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Israeli Occupiers Target Palestinian Motorists in West Bank
(MENAFN) Incidents involving road closures and attacks on vehicles were reported in the central West Bank on Sunday, where Israeli occupiers targeted Palestinian motorists, according to reports citing local sources.
In one case, individuals reportedly blocked the primary entrance to the town of Deir Dibwan, located east of Ramallah. Vehicles attempting to pass were stopped, and stones were thrown, resulting in shattered windows on several cars. No injuries were recorded.
A separate incident occurred near the northern entrance of Al-Bireh, where vehicles were also targeted with stones. According to reports, those responsible were positioned inside an Israeli military watchtower overlooking the area, from which they hurled stones at passing cars. While damage was reported, no casualties were confirmed.
These events are part of a broader pattern of rising tensions and increased attacks across the West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict in October 2023, according to reports.
Data from the Palestinian Health Ministry indicates that at least 16 Palestinians have lost their lives in such incidents in the West Bank since the beginning of 2026.
Additional figures released by an official Palestinian body monitoring settlement activity show that a total of 1,819 incidents were recorded in March alone. Of these, 1,322 were attributed to military forces, while 497 were linked to occupiers.
Overall, official Palestinian data suggests that since October 2023, more than 1,150 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more injured in attacks involving Israeli forces and occupiers across the West Bank, according to reports.
In one case, individuals reportedly blocked the primary entrance to the town of Deir Dibwan, located east of Ramallah. Vehicles attempting to pass were stopped, and stones were thrown, resulting in shattered windows on several cars. No injuries were recorded.
A separate incident occurred near the northern entrance of Al-Bireh, where vehicles were also targeted with stones. According to reports, those responsible were positioned inside an Israeli military watchtower overlooking the area, from which they hurled stones at passing cars. While damage was reported, no casualties were confirmed.
These events are part of a broader pattern of rising tensions and increased attacks across the West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict in October 2023, according to reports.
Data from the Palestinian Health Ministry indicates that at least 16 Palestinians have lost their lives in such incidents in the West Bank since the beginning of 2026.
Additional figures released by an official Palestinian body monitoring settlement activity show that a total of 1,819 incidents were recorded in March alone. Of these, 1,322 were attributed to military forces, while 497 were linked to occupiers.
Overall, official Palestinian data suggests that since October 2023, more than 1,150 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more injured in attacks involving Israeli forces and occupiers across the West Bank, according to reports.
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