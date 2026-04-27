Dukhan Bank Posts Net Profit Of QR429.5M In Q1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank announced its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 reporting net profit of QR429.5m.

Commenting on the Bank's achievements, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Jassim Al-Thani, Executive Board Member and Managing Director, said:“In the first quarter of 2026, Dukhan Bank delivered a solid financial performance, building on the strong momentum established in recent periods and reflecting the underlying strength and resilience of our business model.

Our results reflect a disciplined approach to growth, underpinned by a well-managed balance sheet, a diversified financing portfolio, and a stable funding base. Continued customer confidence and a clear focus on operational efficiency and asset quality remain central to sustaining this performance.

During the quarter, we also progressed our strategic priorities, particularly in digital transformation. The rollout of new capabilities, including QDI-integrated onboarding and enhancements to local transfer services through Tahweel, has strengthened convenience, speed, and accessibility across key customer touchpoints.

We also continued to deepen our engagement within the broader financial ecosystem through targeted partnerships and collaborations, supporting innovation across key areas of the sector while contributing to the development of Qatar's digital economy.

These achievements are anchored in our commitment to strong governance, prudent risk management, and financial resilience, ensuring that our growth remains sustainable and aligned with our Islamic values.

Looking ahead, we will continue to build on this momentum, with a clear focus on disciplined execution, innovation, and long-term value creation, while supporting Qatar's economic development in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

The Group expanded its asset base to reach the highest levels at QR126.5bn as of March 2026, an increase of 2% compared to 31 December 2025. The asset mix comprised of financing assets, which stood at QR91.0bn, representing 72% of total assets. This was complemented by investment securities amounting to QR25.9bn, accounting for 21% of the total asset base.

Reflecting the Group's strong credit risk discipline and proactive portfolio management, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio stood at 4.2% as of March 2026 (December 2025: 4.2%). In parallel, the Stage 3 coverage ratio remained strong at 75.7% (December 2025: 75.7%), further underscoring the Group's robust approach to credit provisioning and risk mitigation.

On the funding front, the Group continued to strengthen and diversify its funding base by leveraging its long-standing client relationships and maintaining a balanced maturity profile. Total deposits increased by 3.5% to QR90.9bn, reaching historic levels that highlight customers' confidence and the strength of the Bank's value chain.