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Unified Opposition Bloc Emerges to Challenge Netanyahu in Near Elections
(MENAFN) In a significant political development ahead of Israel’s next elections, former prime minister Naftali Bennett and opposition figure Yair Lapid have agreed to combine their parties into a single electoral list led by Bennett, according to reports. The elections are expected to take place by October at the latest.
The newly formed alliance, set to run under the name “Together,” is being viewed as a major effort by opposition forces to mount a strong challenge against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and potentially end his time in power.
In a joint announcement, the two leaders confirmed that their respective parties—Yesh Atid and Bennett 2026—would join forces with the aim of securing a clear electoral win. They stated their intention to direct “all efforts toward achieving a decisive victory” in the upcoming vote.
This move comes as recent polling data suggests growing support for Bennett. According to survey results cited in reports, his party alone is currently on par with Netanyahu’s Likud, each projected to secure 24 seats. Lapid’s party is estimated to win an additional seven seats, meaning the combined list could surpass 30 seats in the 120-member Knesset, potentially making it the largest bloc.
Another poll indicated that Bennett’s party could gain between 20 and 21 seats if elections were held early, further highlighting his rising political standing.
Analysts cited in reports suggest that Bennett’s support base largely consists of liberal-leaning right-wing voters, moderate religious Zionists, and individuals working in Israel’s technology sector. His campaign strategy appears to focus on his reputation as a leader with both security experience and economic expertise, aiming to attract voters dissatisfied with the current government.
Lapid, on the other hand, continues to draw backing from the secular centrist segment of society, particularly among middle- and upper-income groups in urban areas such as Tel Aviv. His platform emphasizes administrative reform, mandatory military service for ultra-Orthodox communities, and the protection of judicial institutions.
The newly formed alliance, set to run under the name “Together,” is being viewed as a major effort by opposition forces to mount a strong challenge against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and potentially end his time in power.
In a joint announcement, the two leaders confirmed that their respective parties—Yesh Atid and Bennett 2026—would join forces with the aim of securing a clear electoral win. They stated their intention to direct “all efforts toward achieving a decisive victory” in the upcoming vote.
This move comes as recent polling data suggests growing support for Bennett. According to survey results cited in reports, his party alone is currently on par with Netanyahu’s Likud, each projected to secure 24 seats. Lapid’s party is estimated to win an additional seven seats, meaning the combined list could surpass 30 seats in the 120-member Knesset, potentially making it the largest bloc.
Another poll indicated that Bennett’s party could gain between 20 and 21 seats if elections were held early, further highlighting his rising political standing.
Analysts cited in reports suggest that Bennett’s support base largely consists of liberal-leaning right-wing voters, moderate religious Zionists, and individuals working in Israel’s technology sector. His campaign strategy appears to focus on his reputation as a leader with both security experience and economic expertise, aiming to attract voters dissatisfied with the current government.
Lapid, on the other hand, continues to draw backing from the secular centrist segment of society, particularly among middle- and upper-income groups in urban areas such as Tel Aviv. His platform emphasizes administrative reform, mandatory military service for ultra-Orthodox communities, and the protection of judicial institutions.
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