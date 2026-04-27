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Mali Defense Chief Succumbs to Injuries After Deadly Home Attack
(MENAFN) Mali’s defense minister has died after sustaining critical injuries on his residence, according to reports citing an official government announcement.
In a televised statement delivered by Gen. Issa Ousmane Coulibaly, authorities confirmed that Sadio Camara passed away in hospital following what were described as “cowardly terrorist incidents” that occurred the previous morning.
According to official information, the attack involved a suicide bomber who drove a vehicle packed with explosives into the minister’s home in Kati, a strategic military town located near the capital, Bamako.
Reports indicate that Camara confronted the attackers during the assault and was able to neutralize several of them before suffering severe injuries. He was subsequently transported to a medical facility, where he later died.
The explosion caused significant structural damage, leading to the collapse of the residence and resulting in further casualties. Nearby structures, including a mosque, were also affected, with additional victims reported among worshippers and local residents.
“In this painful circumstance, Gen Assimi Goita, president of the transition, head of state and supreme commander of the Armed Forces, the government and the Malian people, extend their most heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased,” the statement said.
Authorities also expressed sympathy for both civilian and military victims affected by the April 25 attacks.
According to accounts from local witnesses cited in reports, the minister was believed to follow a morning routine that included jogging and attending dawn prayers at a nearby mosque.
“He used to go jogging early, and after that, he would head to the mosque near his house for the dawn prayer,” one resident said.
It remains uncertain whether he was inside his home or on his way to the mosque when the attack took place, according to reports.
In a televised statement delivered by Gen. Issa Ousmane Coulibaly, authorities confirmed that Sadio Camara passed away in hospital following what were described as “cowardly terrorist incidents” that occurred the previous morning.
According to official information, the attack involved a suicide bomber who drove a vehicle packed with explosives into the minister’s home in Kati, a strategic military town located near the capital, Bamako.
Reports indicate that Camara confronted the attackers during the assault and was able to neutralize several of them before suffering severe injuries. He was subsequently transported to a medical facility, where he later died.
The explosion caused significant structural damage, leading to the collapse of the residence and resulting in further casualties. Nearby structures, including a mosque, were also affected, with additional victims reported among worshippers and local residents.
“In this painful circumstance, Gen Assimi Goita, president of the transition, head of state and supreme commander of the Armed Forces, the government and the Malian people, extend their most heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased,” the statement said.
Authorities also expressed sympathy for both civilian and military victims affected by the April 25 attacks.
According to accounts from local witnesses cited in reports, the minister was believed to follow a morning routine that included jogging and attending dawn prayers at a nearby mosque.
“He used to go jogging early, and after that, he would head to the mosque near his house for the dawn prayer,” one resident said.
It remains uncertain whether he was inside his home or on his way to the mosque when the attack took place, according to reports.
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