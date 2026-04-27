Al Sadd Eye Encore, Al Shamal Look For Maiden Title In QSL Showdown

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stars League (QSL) is set for a thrilling finish, with defending champions Al Sadd taking on Al Shamal in a decisive final-week showdown at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

In one of the most intriguing seasons in the top flight, Al Shamal are just two points behind leaders Al Sadd, who sit on 42 points. A victory today would see them make history by clinching their maiden Falcon Shield.

David Prats-coached Al Shamal re-entered the title race dramatically after winning an appeal against Qatar SC over a player eligibility violation, with their 0-2 defeat overturned into a 3-0 victory.

Al Sadd's dominant second-half surge under Roberto Mancini still makes them favourites, with a draw enough to secure a record-extending 19th QSL title.

However, Mancini said his side is aiming to seal the title with a win.

“Our goal is to win against Al Shamal,” the Italian coach said at a press conference yesterday.

“We were five points ahead and now the gap has narrowed to two. We know the match will be very difficult because Al Shamal play good football.”

Mancini also praised his team's turnaround this season.

“When we took over, we were eight points behind leaders Al Gharafa, and now we are in first place. I think we have done a very good job, thanks to our players," he said.

Al Sadd defeated Al Shamal 3-0 in the first leg, courtesy of a hat-trick by Rafa Mujica. Al Shamal coach Prats acknowledged the challenge but remained confident.

“Our task will certainly be difficult against a prestigious club like Al Sadd,” he said.

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“We aim to achieve our dream and make history by winning the title for the first time. I have great confidence in the players."

The match kicks off at 7:30pm, with earlier simultaneous clashes at 5:15pm set to decide the third and fourth places as well as the relegation battle.

Battle for third place intensifies

Al Rayyan and Al Gharafa – both on 35 points – are favourites to secure third and fourth places respectively, with the Lions holding a 10-goal advantage over the Cheetahs.

Al Rayyan will meet Al Arabi, who, on 32 points alongside Qatar SC, still have an outside chance of a top-four finish.

After the setback from Al Shamal's appeal, Qatar SC will look to end their campaign on a positive note against Al Duhail, who are seventh with 30 points.

“We are looking to win, or at least secure a draw to strengthen our position in the standings,” said Qatar SC coach Marquez Lopez ahead of Al Duhail test.

Al Shamal's Baghdad Bounedjah (centre) with teammates during a practice session.

Relegation battle heats up

Al Gharafa face bottom side Al Shahania, with coach Pedro Martins expecting a tough contest against the relegation-threatened side.

“The match is difficult because Al Shahania won the first leg,” he said, referring to the 0-3 defeat in December.

“They must be at their highest level of concentration and fight for the three points, as victory is crucial for them,” Martins added.

Al Shahania, on 20 points, are level with Umm Salal, who face Al Ahli (23 points). Al Sailiya, on 22 points, are also in danger as they take on Al Wakrah, who sit eighth with 24 points.

The team finishing bottom will be replaced by Lusail SC, promoted to the QSL for the first time after winning the Second Division.

The team finishing 11th will meet Al Kharaitiyat, runners-up in the Second Division, in a play-off to retain their top-flight status.