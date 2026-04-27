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Deadly Airstrikes Hit Southern Lebanon Amid Fragile Truce
(MENAFN) A series of airstrikes in southern Lebanon has resulted in the deaths of at least 14 people and injuries to 37 others, despite a ceasefire that came into effect on April 17, according to reports citing official sources.
Health authorities indicated that the casualties included two children and two women among those killed, while several women were also among the injured.
In addition to the casualties, reports stated that Israeli forces carried out demolitions affecting residential buildings and infrastructure in areas between the towns of Yaroun and Bint Jbeil.
In the Tyre district, an airstrike struck the town of Burj Qallawiyeh, while nearby locations such as Mansouri and Bayt al-Sayyad came under gunfire, according to reports.
Elsewhere, in the Nabatieh district, strikes were reported in the town of Kfar Tebnit, with artillery fire hitting Arnoun and the Ali al-Taher forest region. Air raids were also conducted on Zawtar al-Sharqiya, where a mosque and a religious hall were reportedly destroyed.
Further attacks were recorded in the Bint Jbeil district, including strikes on Beit Yahoun, multiple raids on Burj Qallawiyeh, and additional bombardments in Kafra and the area between Jbal El Botm and Sadiqin.
The renewed violence follows ongoing hostilities that began after a cross-border incident involving Hezbollah on March 2, according to reports. Tensions in the region have remained high since late February, when broader military actions involving the United States and Israel targeted Iran.
Since early March, expanded military operations in Lebanon have led to the deaths of more than 2,500 people and forced over one million to flee their homes, according to official Lebanese data.
Although a temporary truce was initially announced on April 16 for a period of 10 days, reports indicate that it has been repeatedly violated.
Health authorities indicated that the casualties included two children and two women among those killed, while several women were also among the injured.
In addition to the casualties, reports stated that Israeli forces carried out demolitions affecting residential buildings and infrastructure in areas between the towns of Yaroun and Bint Jbeil.
In the Tyre district, an airstrike struck the town of Burj Qallawiyeh, while nearby locations such as Mansouri and Bayt al-Sayyad came under gunfire, according to reports.
Elsewhere, in the Nabatieh district, strikes were reported in the town of Kfar Tebnit, with artillery fire hitting Arnoun and the Ali al-Taher forest region. Air raids were also conducted on Zawtar al-Sharqiya, where a mosque and a religious hall were reportedly destroyed.
Further attacks were recorded in the Bint Jbeil district, including strikes on Beit Yahoun, multiple raids on Burj Qallawiyeh, and additional bombardments in Kafra and the area between Jbal El Botm and Sadiqin.
The renewed violence follows ongoing hostilities that began after a cross-border incident involving Hezbollah on March 2, according to reports. Tensions in the region have remained high since late February, when broader military actions involving the United States and Israel targeted Iran.
Since early March, expanded military operations in Lebanon have led to the deaths of more than 2,500 people and forced over one million to flee their homes, according to official Lebanese data.
Although a temporary truce was initially announced on April 16 for a period of 10 days, reports indicate that it has been repeatedly violated.
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