403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Georgia, Azerbaijan Leaders Denounce White House Shooting Incident
(MENAFN) Leaders from Georgia and Azerbaijan have strongly condemned the shooting incident linked to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, describing the attack as unacceptable and warning that such violence poses a threat to democratic institutions and public stability.
In a statement, Georgia’s president denounced the incident in firm terms, stressing that violence of this nature is entirely unacceptable.
“Such acts of violence threaten not only specific individuals but also state institutions, the democratic order, and public stability. It is of utmost importance that the President @POTUS, the First Lady @FLOTUS, and all those present at the event are safe,”
He added that ensuring the safety of senior US officials and attendees was of critical importance following the incident.
Separately, Azerbaijan’s president expressed concern over the shooting, saying he was deeply troubled by what had occurred in Washington and calling for strong condemnation of such acts.
“Relieved that President Trump, the First Lady, and all attendees are safe. Wishing them continued safety and well-being,”
The incident unfolded on Saturday evening at the Washington Hilton Hotel during the annual event, prompting a rapid security response and evacuation of senior US political figures, including the president, the first lady, the vice president, and other officials.
A suspect has been taken into custody while authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the attack. Officials also confirmed that a Secret Service officer was injured but survived due to protective gear and is currently recovering, as stated by reports.
In a statement, Georgia’s president denounced the incident in firm terms, stressing that violence of this nature is entirely unacceptable.
“Such acts of violence threaten not only specific individuals but also state institutions, the democratic order, and public stability. It is of utmost importance that the President @POTUS, the First Lady @FLOTUS, and all those present at the event are safe,”
He added that ensuring the safety of senior US officials and attendees was of critical importance following the incident.
Separately, Azerbaijan’s president expressed concern over the shooting, saying he was deeply troubled by what had occurred in Washington and calling for strong condemnation of such acts.
“Relieved that President Trump, the First Lady, and all attendees are safe. Wishing them continued safety and well-being,”
The incident unfolded on Saturday evening at the Washington Hilton Hotel during the annual event, prompting a rapid security response and evacuation of senior US political figures, including the president, the first lady, the vice president, and other officials.
A suspect has been taken into custody while authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the attack. Officials also confirmed that a Secret Service officer was injured but survived due to protective gear and is currently recovering, as stated by reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment