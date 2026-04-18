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Trump Says U.S. Will Recover Iran’s Nuclear Dust
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump stated on Friday that the United States would recover Iran’s nuclear dust through an excavation-based operation conducted alongside Tehran, while also declaring that the Strait of Hormuz was effectively open for activity.
Speaking at a gathering in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump said: "This will be a great and brilliant day for the world, because Iran has just announced that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open and ready for business and for passengers," Trump told a crowd at an event in Phoenix, Arizona.
Addressing the recovery effort, he added: "The USA will get all nuclear dust." He further suggested there were risks involved but insisted the mission would proceed regardless, stating, "We're going to take it anyway, but taking it, taking it that way, is slightly more dangerous, but we're going to get it anyway." He also explained the method, saying, "We're going to get it by going in with Iran, with lots of excavators," he added.
Trump additionally confirmed that Iran, with assistance from the United States, "has removed, or is removing, all of the sea mines" from the strategic waterway. Turning to NATO, he criticized the alliance while claiming it had offered support during the Iran situation, saying, "Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is almost over, I received a call from NATO, asking if we would like some help. But now I really don't want your help anymore, because they were absolutely useless when we needed them."
Speaking at a gathering in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump said: "This will be a great and brilliant day for the world, because Iran has just announced that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open and ready for business and for passengers," Trump told a crowd at an event in Phoenix, Arizona.
Addressing the recovery effort, he added: "The USA will get all nuclear dust." He further suggested there were risks involved but insisted the mission would proceed regardless, stating, "We're going to take it anyway, but taking it, taking it that way, is slightly more dangerous, but we're going to get it anyway." He also explained the method, saying, "We're going to get it by going in with Iran, with lots of excavators," he added.
Trump additionally confirmed that Iran, with assistance from the United States, "has removed, or is removing, all of the sea mines" from the strategic waterway. Turning to NATO, he criticized the alliance while claiming it had offered support during the Iran situation, saying, "Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is almost over, I received a call from NATO, asking if we would like some help. But now I really don't want your help anymore, because they were absolutely useless when we needed them."
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