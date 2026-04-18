Russian Forces Attack Port, Industrial Infrastructure In Odesa Region, Leaving One Injured
"Overnight, the enemy once again attacked Odesa region with strike drones. Port and industrial infrastructure facilities in the Odesa district were hit. According to preliminary information, one person was injured," he said.
He added that administrative buildings, warehouses with agricultural products, buses, and storage tanks were damaged. Fires broke out at the impact sites but were extinguished by emergency services.
Efforts to eliminate the consequences are ongoing, while law enforcement agencies are documenting another war crime committed by Russia against civilians in the Odesa region.Read also: Russian drone hits house in Bohodukhiv, leaving two injured
As Ukrinform reported, on the night of April 17, Russian forces attacked the port of Izmail, causing damage.
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