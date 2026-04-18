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Iran Reopens Eastern Airspace To Int'l Flights

Iran Reopens Eastern Airspace To Int'l Flights


2026-04-18 03:03:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Iran has announced the reopening of its eastern airspace for international transit flights, the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAO) stated, Trend reports.

The statement noted that, alongside this step, technical preparations are being finalized to gradually resume flight operations at several airports across the country, enabling both military and civilian facilities to provide passenger services.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

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Trend News Agency

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