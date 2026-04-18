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Democrats Investigate Kushner’s Conflicting Roles in Diplomacy, Investments
(MENAFN) Democrats on the US House Judiciary Committee have launched an inquiry into Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, focusing on concerns about his simultaneous role as a private investor and his involvement as “Special Envoy for Peace” in US-led efforts to address Middle East conflicts, according to reports.
In a letter sent Thursday, Rep. Jamie Raskin, the panel’s ranking member, raised questions about Kushner’s financial activities, noting that he has secured billions in funding from foreign investors, including entities connected to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.
A key issue highlighted by the committee involves Kushner’s links to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whose government is described as his “largest financial backer.” Raskin suggested that Saudi Arabia’s strategic priorities—particularly in relation to tensions with Iran—may not align with those of the United States, casting doubt on Kushner’s ability to act impartially in a diplomatic capacity.
"You cannot both be a diplomat and a financial pawn of the Saudi monarchy at the same time.
"You cannot faithfully represent the United States with billions of dollars in Saudi and Emirati cash burning a hole in every pocket of every suit you own," the lawmaker wrote in the letter.
In a letter sent Thursday, Rep. Jamie Raskin, the panel’s ranking member, raised questions about Kushner’s financial activities, noting that he has secured billions in funding from foreign investors, including entities connected to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.
A key issue highlighted by the committee involves Kushner’s links to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whose government is described as his “largest financial backer.” Raskin suggested that Saudi Arabia’s strategic priorities—particularly in relation to tensions with Iran—may not align with those of the United States, casting doubt on Kushner’s ability to act impartially in a diplomatic capacity.
"You cannot both be a diplomat and a financial pawn of the Saudi monarchy at the same time.
"You cannot faithfully represent the United States with billions of dollars in Saudi and Emirati cash burning a hole in every pocket of every suit you own," the lawmaker wrote in the letter.
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