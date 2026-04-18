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U.S. Naval Blockade Forces 21 Ships to Reverse Course Near Iranian Ports
(MENAFN) United States military units have redirected 21 vessels since initiating a maritime blockade targeting Iranian harbors, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which reported the development on Friday.
“Guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) patrols the Arabian Sea, April 17, as U.S. forces enforce the naval blockade on ships attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports,” CENTCOM stated in a message shared on the American social media platform X.
The command further noted that “since commencement of the blockade, 21 ships have complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around and return to Iran,” highlighting adherence by vessels navigating the restricted zone.
Maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz has faced major interruptions since the outbreak of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran on Feb. 28, followed by the declaration of a US naval blockade on April 13. This critical waterway typically carries around one-fifth of the world’s oil supply each day, and the escalating instability has caused a surge in crude prices, alongside increased shipping and insurance expenses.
On Friday, Iran announced that the Strait of Hormuz is now entirely accessible to commercial shipping, consistent with the 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon that came into effect at midnight on Thursday, though vessels are required to follow a specified route.
US President Donald Trump affirmed that the naval blockade would “remain in full force” until “our transaction with Iran is 100% complete,” referring to the point at which a formal peace agreement is concluded.
“Guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) patrols the Arabian Sea, April 17, as U.S. forces enforce the naval blockade on ships attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports,” CENTCOM stated in a message shared on the American social media platform X.
The command further noted that “since commencement of the blockade, 21 ships have complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around and return to Iran,” highlighting adherence by vessels navigating the restricted zone.
Maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz has faced major interruptions since the outbreak of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran on Feb. 28, followed by the declaration of a US naval blockade on April 13. This critical waterway typically carries around one-fifth of the world’s oil supply each day, and the escalating instability has caused a surge in crude prices, alongside increased shipping and insurance expenses.
On Friday, Iran announced that the Strait of Hormuz is now entirely accessible to commercial shipping, consistent with the 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon that came into effect at midnight on Thursday, though vessels are required to follow a specified route.
US President Donald Trump affirmed that the naval blockade would “remain in full force” until “our transaction with Iran is 100% complete,” referring to the point at which a formal peace agreement is concluded.
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