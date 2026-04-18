403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Signals Readiness for High-Level Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated on Friday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is prepared to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul, with the aim of discussing pathways toward peace. He emphasized that Kyiv seeks to bring the war with Moscow to an end through political and diplomatic negotiations rather than continued conflict.
Sybiha, in an exclusive interview with Anadolu, confirmed that international leaders could also be involved in the proposed talks, highlighting potential participation from Türkiye and the United States. He conveyed Ukraine’s openness to direct dialogue at the highest level under international mediation.
"President Zelenskyy is ready to come and meet with President Putin here, of course, with (Turkish) President Erdogan and maybe (US) President Trump," Sybiha told Anadolu in an exclusive interview.
He further underscored that Ukraine firmly rejects any arrangements that would compromise its sovereignty or territorial wholeness. He reiterated Kyiv’s dedication to peace initiatives, stressing the urgency of stopping the war and alleviating the suffering of the Ukrainian population. He also noted that Ukraine is willing to accelerate diplomatic efforts to achieve a resolution.
"We are ready for the unconditional ceasefire, and we have doable proposals on how to proceed. It is not acceptable and possible for us to withdraw troops from Donbas, as the Russian side demands; it is not possible," he declared.
The foreign minister additionally emphasized that any progress toward ending the conflict must be pursued exclusively through diplomatic channels, ruling out military concessions and insisting on negotiations as the only viable path forward.
Sybiha, in an exclusive interview with Anadolu, confirmed that international leaders could also be involved in the proposed talks, highlighting potential participation from Türkiye and the United States. He conveyed Ukraine’s openness to direct dialogue at the highest level under international mediation.
"President Zelenskyy is ready to come and meet with President Putin here, of course, with (Turkish) President Erdogan and maybe (US) President Trump," Sybiha told Anadolu in an exclusive interview.
He further underscored that Ukraine firmly rejects any arrangements that would compromise its sovereignty or territorial wholeness. He reiterated Kyiv’s dedication to peace initiatives, stressing the urgency of stopping the war and alleviating the suffering of the Ukrainian population. He also noted that Ukraine is willing to accelerate diplomatic efforts to achieve a resolution.
"We are ready for the unconditional ceasefire, and we have doable proposals on how to proceed. It is not acceptable and possible for us to withdraw troops from Donbas, as the Russian side demands; it is not possible," he declared.
The foreign minister additionally emphasized that any progress toward ending the conflict must be pursued exclusively through diplomatic channels, ruling out military concessions and insisting on negotiations as the only viable path forward.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment