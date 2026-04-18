KP Authorities On High Alert As Flash Flood Threat Emerges

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a flash flood alert in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to expected heavy rains.

According to PDMA, there is a risk of flooding in streams and rivers in Swat, Upper and Lower Dir, and Upper and Lower Chitral, which may lead to flood-like conditions in low-lying areas. The authority has urged the public to take precautionary measures.

PDMA has directed district administrations to take emergency steps and identify vulnerable locations and at-risk populations. It has also instructed authorities to inform residents living near rivers and streams in advance and ensure timely evacuation if necessary.

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Furthermore, Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence have been placed on high alert and directed to utilize all available resources. Arrangements have also been ordered to provide food, medical aid, and shelter in relief camps for potential affectees.

PDMA has advised farmers and livestock owners to move their animals to safer places, while also restricting traffic movement in low-lying areas and near waterways.

The authority has also instructed relevant departments to pre-position emergency equipment at sensitive locations, remove possible obstructions caused by rainfall, and ensure immediate restoration of roads. In case of any emergency, district administrations have been directed to submit reports to PDMA every six hours.