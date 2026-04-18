ADF Neutralizes 190 Of 219 Drones Used By Russia To Attack Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

Starting from 18:00 on Friday, April 17, Russian forces attacked with 219 strike UAVs, including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones, launched from directions such as Shatalovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea). Around 150 of them were Shahed-type drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data as of 08:30 on Saturday, April 18, air defenses shot down or suppressed 190 drones across northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

There were 28 confirmed drone strikes at 17 locations, as well as debris from downed drones falling in 9 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones still in Ukrainian airspace.

National Guard destroys Smerch MLRS, enemy equipment in Luhansk region

As Ukrinform reported, in the Chernihiv region, a Russian strike on an energy facility on the morning of April 18 left 380,000 consumers without electricity.