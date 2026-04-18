UN Chief Welcomes Iran's Re-Opening Of Hormuz Strait For Commercial Ships

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, April 18 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed Iran's announcement that the Strait of Hormuz is completely open for all commercial vessels during the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, said his spokesman.

"The Secretary-General considers this a step in the right direction," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement on Friday (local time).

"The Secretary-General remains fully supportive of the diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful path forward out of the current conflict in the Middle East. He also hopes that, together with the ceasefire, this measure will contribute to creating confidence between the parties and strengthen the ongoing dialogue facilitated by Pakistan," said the statement.

Earlier on Friday, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that, in line with the truce in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared "completely open" for the remaining period of the ceasefire between Tehran and Washington.

He made the remarks in a post on social media platform X hours after a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect following more than a month of deadly escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, which has claimed over 2,000 lives.

Araghchi stressed that vessels can cross the Strait via the previously announced coordinated route announced by Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization.

In reaction to the announcement, US President Donald Trump thanked Iran for the announcement of a full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz by denying safe passage to vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States after they launched joint attacks on the country on February 28.

The United States has also imposed a blockade on the Strait, preventing ships travelling to and from Iranian ports from transiting the waterway, following the failure of peace talks between the Iranian and US delegations in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, on Saturday and early Sunday.