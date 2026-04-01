Bullish Overtakes Coinbase: What Its Rise to Third-Largest Spot Exchange Means for the Crypto Market

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There was a significant change in the crypto trading landscape. The new and increasingly influential crypto exchange platform, Bullish, has overtaken Coinbase and become the third-largest platform in the market. The market was long dominated by a couple of the biggest traditional players, and the introduction of a new platform has sparked interest.

Bullish reaches 76 billion in monthly spot trading volume, which is more than Coinbase. The market overall has been uneven in recent years, and a steady rise in Bullish sentiment is at odds with the pattern.

The Numbers Behind Bullish's Surge

The platform has been experiencing a sharp rise in overall activity. It recorded a 62.6% month-over-month jump in spot volume. This has happened while the broader state of the market has been mixed. The platform's overall market share is just over 5%.

It's interesting that a platform experiences such a rise while overall market trading activity is in decline. It goes to show that a rising tide didn't lift it in the crypto market, but rather that it provides a service with a strong and dedicated user base.

Users are becoming more selective about which platform they use. It shows they've matured as customers and know which features and qualities to look for in a crypto trading platform.

Bullish's Strategy: Institutional Focus Pays Off

Experts such as those at CCN claim that Bullish's success is due to its institutional approach. This reflects a wider change in the crypto market. For years, crypto has been used in the gambling industry. Sites pay out a crypto casino bonus for new users and provide other benefits to steady players. But recently, the crypto industry has attracted institutional players, including banks and insurance companies.

Bullish has decided to appeal to professional traders, whale accounts, and, overall, the new and institutional classes of crypto investors. It's best represented in the fact that the company's CEO is Tom Farley, a former president of the New York Stock Exchange.

This segment of the market is new, since institutional traders have been avoiding crypto until a few years ago. However, due to its size and connections, it will quickly become influential. Bullish has correctly anticipated the trends in the broader crypto market.

Why Coinbase Is Losing Ground

Coinbase is still one of the most reputable crypto exchanges, especially in the US market. It's compliant with the latest regulations and has a great brand reputation. However, the crypto market is global, and it's no longer as important as it once was in global crypto trade.

The fee structure is one of Coinbase's main challenges. Active traders find that the fees are too high, and since they make many trades every day, the expenses add up. The platform is also focused on retail investors, which is a market that's more sensitive to market cycles.

The competition is intensifying as more platforms join and offer more advanced features at lower fees. Analysts have pointed to "pricing pressure from rising competition" as a growing concern for Coinbase, and its recent drop in ranking reflects that reality. The reputation Coinbase has built is also an important factor, and that's something new platforms can't replace.

The Bigger Picture: A More Fragmented Exchange Market

In a broader sense, the crypto market is changing and becoming increasingly fragmented. There are no platforms designed for short-term investors and for big whales. Binance is still the biggest name in the market, with 22% of all trade volume. Exchanges such as Bybit and others are also gaining traction, contributing to a more competitive and diversified ecosystem. There will be a growing competition between the platforms, rather than a few big names controlling it all.

This will mean lower fees for end users, as different platforms compete by offering lower-priced services. It will also reduce systemic risk, as no single platform will be responsible for such a large share of overall crypto trade.

All of these changes show that the crypto market is maturing and is now, in many ways, similar to traditional markets and services.

To Sum Up

Crypto exchange platform Bullish is now the third-largest crypto exchange by trading volume. It's an exchange focused on institutional traders, and it managed to overtake Coinbase, with about 5% of the overall market share. It shows how the crypto market has changed, turning to large traders rather than retail ones.

The overall crypto market is now more fragmented than ever before. This could be a good thing for end users, with platforms looking for ways to attract them by offering a better, less expensive service. The trade is also truly global now, and US trading platforms may be important domestically while using their share of users globally.