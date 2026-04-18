Russia Reports Drone Attacks: Oil Depot, Refinery On Fire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Deutsche Welle stated this in an article, citing the regional operational headquarters.

It is noted that 224 personnel and 56 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire at the facility. No fatalities or injuries have been reported.

On the night of April 18, an air raid alert due to a drone attack was also declared in Russia's Leningrad region.

Russia's aviation authority Rosaviatsia reported temporary restrictions on arrivals and departures at Pskov Airport. The "Carpet" plan was introduced at airports in Saratov, Penza, Samara, and Ulyanovsk.

General Staff confirms hits on Tuapse oil refinery, multiple military sites in Russia and occupied areas

According to Astra, citing Leningrad region governor Alexander Drozdenko, a fire broke out near the port of Vysotsk during the drone attack and is currently being extinguished.

The regional head claimed there were no casualties or other damage.

During the night, 27 drones were allegedly shot down over the Leningrad region, the report said.

In addition, according to OSINT analysis by Astra, the Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery in Russia's Samara region caught fire as a result of the attack.

Footage from eyewitnesses analyzed by Astra was filmed about 2 kilometers from the facility, with one of the strikes hitting the southern part of the refinery. Earlier, regional governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev confirmed the attack on the region but did not report a strike on the refinery.

According to him, a drone fell near a maternity hospital in Novokuibyshevsk, shattering windows in the building. There were no casualties, and patients and newborns were transferred to nearby medical facilities.

The Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery is part of the Rosneft group.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 15 and the night of April 16, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a number of important facilities in Russia and in temporarily occupied territories.