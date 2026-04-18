Russian Shelling Of Kharkiv Region Over Past Day Leaves Seven Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

"In the past day, Kharkiv city and 25 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy fire. Seven people were injured," the statement said.

Among the injured: a 59-year-old man in Kharkiv; a 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman in Merefa; a 58-year-old woman in Kozacha Lopan; a 63-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man in Bohodukhiv; and a 20-year-old woman in Senkivka, Kupiansk community.

The enemy attacked several districts of Kharkiv with drones, including Kholodnohirskyi, Kyivskyi, Osnovianskyi, Slobidskyi, and Industrialnyi districts.

Russian forces actively used various types of weapons in the region, including one missile (type being assessed), 18 Geran-2 drones, one Lancet drone, 15 Molniya drones, three FPV drones, and 33 UAVs of unspecified type.

Civilian infrastructure sustained damage, including businesses, residential buildings, farms, power lines, vehicles, and agricultural equipment across multiple districts.

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In addition, a transit evacuation center in Lozova received 235 people over the past day, bringing the total number of registered evacuees since its opening to 28,993.

As reported, 151 combat engagements took place along the front line over the same period.