Uzbekistan, ADB Deepen Partnership Across Key Sectors

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have agreed to expand cooperation across a range of strategic sectors, with a particular focus on energy, sustainable infrastructure, and economic reforms, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

The priorities were outlined during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Kuchkarov and ADB President Masato Kanda on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings.

Expanding cooperation in the energy sector was identified as a key area, including modernization of the electricity supply system, improvement of energy efficiency, and acceleration of decarbonization efforts. The sides also emphasized the importance of supporting reforms aimed at ensuring sustainable and inclusive economic growth, including strengthening macroeconomic stability through budget support programs.

In addition, discussions covered water resource management, the development of water supply and sanitation services, and the creation of climate-resilient infrastructure. Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in transport and urban development, with a focus on promoting green mobility and advancing integrated regional development.

Agriculture and livestock development, strengthening food security, and ensuring sustainable rural development were also highlighted among priority areas.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties expressed readiness to further strengthen ongoing cooperation and expand it into new areas.

Meanwhile, ADB remains one of Uzbekistan's largest development partners, having committed more than $5.41 billion in financing over the past five years.