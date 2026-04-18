Heatwave Pushes TN Power Demand To Record 20,974 MW Consumption Peaks At 460 Million Units

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 18 (IANS) Tamil Nadu has recorded its highest-ever electricity demand, touching 20,974 MW, as soaring summer temperatures triggered a sharp surge in power consumption across the State.

Daily energy usage also hit a new all-time high of 460 million units (MU), highlighting sustained pressure on the grid amid intensifying heat conditions.

The latest peak demand has surpassed the previous record of 20,830 MW registered in 2024.

Likewise, the new consumption figure exceeds the earlier high of 454.320 MU, underscoring the scale of the current spike in electricity usage.

The surge coincides with rising temperatures across Tamil Nadu, with several regions reporting levels above normal by 2–3 degrees Celsius.

Karur Paramathi recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degree Celsius, while interior districts such as Erode and Madurai have seen temperatures hovering around 40 degree Celsius, pointing to widespread heat stress.

Officials said the impact of the prolonged heatwave is clearly visible in the State's demand pattern.

Peak load crossed the 20,000 MW mark on multiple occasions over a short span, indicating sustained high consumption rather than isolated spikes.

Solar power generation has helped meet part of the daytime demand, with peak output ranging between 5,401 MW and 8,011 MW.

However, elevated temperatures extending into the evening hours have kept overall demand high, limiting the moderating impact of solar energy.

A comparison with last year highlights the sharp rise in demand. Previously, peak demand had crossed the 20,000 MW mark only once during the same period, with significantly lower average levels.

In contrast, the current trend shows repeated breaches of that threshold within a short timeframe. Energy consumption has also risen markedly.

While last year's peak daily usage was lower, the current period has seen consumption frequently crossing the 400 MU mark and remaining above 420 MU on several days, with multiple instances nearing or exceeding 430 MU even before the peak summer phase.

With hot and humid conditions expected to persist, officials anticipate continued pressure on the grid, driven largely by increased use of cooling appliances and sustained high temperatures across the State.

-IANS

aal/rad