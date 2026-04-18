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Trump Predicts Imminent “New Dawn” for Cuba
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump cautioned on Friday that a "new dawn" is approaching for Cuba, asserting that American "strength" would soon bring transformation to the Caribbean nation after seven decades.
During remarks delivered at a gathering in Phoenix, Arizona, he emphasized that this anticipated shift had been long overdue. "And very soon, this great strength will also bring about a day, 70 years in waiting. It's called a new dawn for Cuba. We're going to help them out with Cuba," he stated while addressing attendees.
Referring to Cuban American populations, Trump alleged that they "were brutally treated, whose families were killed and brutalized," highlighting historical grievances. He reinforced his message with a brief remark, saying, "And now watch what happens," suggesting imminent developments.
Cuba continues to endure a sustained economic downturn, characterized by fuel scarcities, recurring power outages, and restricted availability of essential supplies such as food and medicine. Authorities in Cuba largely blame these conditions on long-standing U.S. sanctions, whereas officials in the United States attribute the crisis to internal structural economic challenges.
Trump connected his outlook on Cuba to what he described as a recent American military mission that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro earlier in January. He framed this within his wider foreign policy vision, which he described as centered on an "America First" doctrine.
During remarks delivered at a gathering in Phoenix, Arizona, he emphasized that this anticipated shift had been long overdue. "And very soon, this great strength will also bring about a day, 70 years in waiting. It's called a new dawn for Cuba. We're going to help them out with Cuba," he stated while addressing attendees.
Referring to Cuban American populations, Trump alleged that they "were brutally treated, whose families were killed and brutalized," highlighting historical grievances. He reinforced his message with a brief remark, saying, "And now watch what happens," suggesting imminent developments.
Cuba continues to endure a sustained economic downturn, characterized by fuel scarcities, recurring power outages, and restricted availability of essential supplies such as food and medicine. Authorities in Cuba largely blame these conditions on long-standing U.S. sanctions, whereas officials in the United States attribute the crisis to internal structural economic challenges.
Trump connected his outlook on Cuba to what he described as a recent American military mission that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro earlier in January. He framed this within his wider foreign policy vision, which he described as centered on an "America First" doctrine.
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